Condé Nast ranks Aria Hotel second best in Central Europe

BBJ

Based on the votes of more than 300,000 readers of Condé Nast Traveler magazine, the Aria Hotel Budapest by Library Hotel Collection has finished second in a ranking of the best hotels in Central Europe. This yearʼs top-ranked hotel is the Hotel Bristol Vienna.

All 49 rooms of Aria Hotel have a musical inspiration, whether it is jazz, opera, classical or contemporary. The hotel even has a musical director, and active singers, such as Magdolna Rúzsa and Andrea Rost, are contributing to maintain the high quality, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. The hotel features the High Note SkyBar offering a great view of the inner city.

The silver medal from Condé Nast Traveler magazine is the third award received this year by Aria Hotel Budapest. In January the Hungarian hotel was named the Best in the World at the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards, and was also ranked the sixth best luxury hotel by ReviewPro tourism analyst, based on 2.7 million guest ratings.