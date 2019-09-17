Claessens tops out HUF 3.1 bln feed plant

BBJ

Hungarian agribusiness Claessens, established by a family of Belgian farmers more than 20 years ago, topped out a HUF 3.1 billion feed plant in Böhönye, Somogy County (SW Hungary) on Monday, state news wire MTI reported.

Claessens was awarded a HUF 1.24 bln government grant for the plant, which will turn out 100,000 tonnes of feed a year, a large part of which will go to the groupʼs own livestock, said co-owner Peter Claessens. The plant will raise headcount at the group from 250 to 300, he added.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, who spoke at the topping-out ceremony, was cited by official government website kormany.hu as saying that in the first quarter of 2019, businesses operating in Somogy County implemented new investments worth HUF 20 billion, some 50% more than in Q1 2018.

The Claessens family started their business with the purchase of a former state farm in Somogy County. The familyʼs members have since acquired Hungarian citizenship and now run a business with some 8,500 hogs and over 2,000 cows, noted MTI.

Revenue of the group came to HUF 10 bln last year and is expected to reach HUF 13-15 bln in 2019, the report added.

The feed plant is owned by Claessens unit TBZ Táp Kft. Other members of the group are Agrár Kft. and Csicsó Pig Kft.