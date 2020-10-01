Citi Foundation donates HUF 38,6 mln to Hungarian Red Cross

Citi Foundation announced that it is making a donation worth HUF 38,6 million to the Hungarian Red Cross to support its efforts to deliver ongoing relief and support for longer-term economic recovery in communities impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in Hungary, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

COVID-19 has hit economically disadvantaged people the hardest, so within the scope of the program these negatively impacted families and people will be supported, many of whom have become unemployed further increasing their vulnerability during the pandemic.

Clients of the social care system; families living in 10 Temporary Family Shelters (Családok Átmeneti Otthona) of the HRC, and in 119 other social care institutions and services, operated by the HRC will also be supported.

The support will include food, personal hygienic products, personal protective equipment and disinfectants for cleaning in social institutions.

With the Citi Foundation donation, the Hungarian Red Cross will be able to continue to support our communities with logistics, volunteers and other complementary tasks and duties during the second wave of the pandemic.

"In Hungary, the Hungarian Red Cross was among the first non-profit organizations aiming at reducing the harmful effects of the novel coronavirus during springtime," said István Kardos, director of the Hungarian Red Cross. "As the second wave of the pandemic reached our country in September, Citi Foundation’s support came at the best time. With the donation, we will be able to keep up helping those people who found themselves in difficult circumstances due to the pandemic."

Veronika Spanarova, Citi’s CEO for Hungary, comments, "COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the forefront the social and economic inequalities that exist in our communities. Partnering with the Hungarian Red Cross to support families and communities most impacted helps address the disparities that persist and support our communities in need.”