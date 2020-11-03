Chief commercial officer Kam Jandu to leave Budapest Airport

Bence Gaál

Kam Jandu is stepping down from his position as the chief commercial officer of Budapest Airport, by mutual agreement. He will leave the airport operator after 11 years, on December 15, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Jandu has been working at the airport since 2009, initially as aviation director, and then as chief commercial officer since 2013.

In connection with his departure, Kam Jandu expressed his gratitude to the shareholders, the board of directors, the management of Budapest Airport, and his team for their support during the past 11 years.

After many years of success spent at the airport operator, Jandu will pursue new opportunities in 2021, following a rest, according to the press release.

As chief commercial officer, Jandu was responsible for Budapest Airport’s airline and commercial marketing, commercial passenger services and, as of this year, cargo operations.

Over the years, he achieved numerous successes with his team, winning the best airline marketing award at the World Routes Marketing Awards in 2019 and, most recently, being recognized for environmental efforts in retail, at the Travel Retail Awards.