Cellum makes list of best payment solution firms

Bence Gaál

APAC Business Headlines has listed Hungary-based mobile wallet provider Cellum in its latest edition among the "10 Fastest Growing Payment Solution Providers to Watch", according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Cellum CEO János Kóka (Photo by Zoltán Miklóska)



The issue reviews the key players in the payment industry, while investigating the evolution of payment companies, along with their domain-specific knowledge, marketing strategies, and innovative products. This year, Cellum has been recognized as one of the key players in the payment industry, providing solutions for enterprises of all sizes.

"Cellum has great ambitions in APAC markets, and we are delighted that our years of efforts are receiving recognition," says Cellum CEO János Kóka. "APAC Business Headlines has proven to be a valuable platform for us to share our story and our value proposition."

Mark Tong, editor-in-chief of APAC Business Headlines, says, "Cellum had an inspiring as well as thought-provoking story to share."

Rin Kachui,senior editor at APAC Business Headlines, adds: "Our editorial team has not only selected the companies on account of their services, but also based on their ability to transform the user experience of customers."