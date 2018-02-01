Budapest bourse turnover jumps sharply in January

MTI – Econews

Share turnover on the Budapest Stock Exchange (BÉT) reached HUF 247.6 billion in January, up from HUF 193.3 bln in December and up almost 40% from HUF 177.1 bln in January 2017, a monthly report released by the bourse shows, cited by state news wire MTI.

Average daily share turnover came to HUF 11.2 bln in January 2018, up from HUF 10.2 bln in the previous month, and HUF 8 bln a year earlier.

Concorde Securities brokered the most share trades in January, amounting to HUF 154 bln in value, or 31% of the total, double-counted figures show.

Wood & Company Financial Services was runner-up with 19.5%, and Erste Investment was third with 17.4% of the total.