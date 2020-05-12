Budapest Airport wins 7th Skytrax award in a row

Bence Gaál

Ferenc Liszt International Airport has won the award for best airport in Eastern Europe by Skytrax for the seventh time in a row, a new record according to a press release by the airport.

The award was handed over by Skytrax virtually, as part of the World Airport Awards.

The winner was selected based on tens of thousands of evaluations by passengers from across the world. Within the framework of a satisfaction survey, passengers are asked about aspects such as airport services, check-in, the quality of passenger services, and security standards.

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, emphasized that Budapest Airport has good reason to be proud of the accolade, as it has proven to deliver high-quality passenger services for seven years now, based on the feedback of travelers flying in the region. Passengers especially appreciated Budapest Airport’s extensive route network in 2019.

"I am delighted that we have managed to retain the best airport in this region award for several years," said Rolf Schnitzler, CEO of Budapest Airport. "The award confirms that Budapest Airport has made great progress in improving the passenger experience last year as well. Passengers clearly feel and appreciate the increase in service quality."

"The aim of our developments is to continuously improve passenger convenience and satisfaction. I am proud of my colleagues, the BUD team, with whom we will continue our work to provide the best services to passengers going forward," he added.

Kam Jandu, chief commercial officer for Budapest Airport noted, "Besides being a source of great pride, winning the Skytrax award again gives us extra strength and stamina in these tough times; moreover, it confirms that Budapest Airport remains on the right track in the area of passenger experience improvements."

According to the press release, Budapest Airport spent more than 50 billion HUF on developments over the past two years, focusing on digital innovation, and enhancing the travel experience for all passengers.