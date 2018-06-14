BILK Logistics debuts on stock exchange

BBJ

Shares of BILK Logistics, which owns one of the biggest logistics parks in Budapest, were listed on the Budapest Stock Exchange (BÉT) from Thursday, a resolution by the bourseʼs CEO shows.

A total of 3,437,500 ordinary BILK shares are being listed on the BÉT, according to the resolution published on the bourse website Wednesday. They will be denominated in euros and have a face value of EUR 0.80 apiece.

The announcement noted that the first day of trading has not yet been specified, therefore trading in the shares is not yet possible. BILK Logistics may apply for the commencement of trading in the shares within 90 days of the listing date.

In recent advertisements, BILK Logistics has said it wants to operate in future as the local equivalent of a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and that its owner, BILK Holding, aims to sell between 859,375 and 1,684,375 of its BILK Logistics shares in both a private placement and a public offering, noted state news wire MTI.

BILK Logistics notes in the ads that it has submitted a prospectus on the planned transaction to the National Bank of Hungary (MNB), which regulates financial markets.

BILK Logistics is indirectly owned by György Wáberer, who sold his stake in the major road haulage company that still bears his name two years ago and is now concentrating on property.