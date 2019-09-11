BILK inaugurates 20,000 sqm base for MediaMarkt

MTI – Econews

BILK Logisztikai, which owns one of the biggest logistics parks in Budapest, has inaugurated a 20,000 square-meter logistics center holding two 10,000 sqm warehouses for retail chain operator MediaMarkt, the listed firm said on the Budapest Stock Exchange (BÉT) on Tuesday, state news agency MTI reported.

Including roads, public utilities and parking lots, BILK values the completed project at HUF 3.5 billion. MediaMarkt has signed a lease agreement with BILK for five years with an option to extend for an additional period of five years.

BILK and MediaMarkt signed an agreement on establishing a new warehouse base one year ago and BILK took ten months to finish the construction work.

Demand from MediaMarkt for logistics services has been steadily growing year after year. The company doubled the size of its leased warehouse areas between 2014 and 2016, while also using supplementary external warehouses of identical capacity.