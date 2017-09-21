Béres inaugurates HUF 3.2 bln capacity expansion

MTI – Econews

Hungarian dietary supplements maker Béres Gyógyszergyár inaugurated a HUF 3.2 billion capacity expansion Thursday at its base in Szolnok, east-central Hungary, in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, state news wire MTI reported.

A government grant covered half of the cost of the investment, which has created 60 jobs.

Chairman József Béres said the investment raised the Good Manufacturing Practice-certified production area at the plant by 1,027 square meters to 3,700 sqm, while nearly doubling overall production capacity and increasing warehouse space by 40%. Headcount at the base now stands at 279, he added.

In his speech at the ceremony, Orbán said Béres is a company "with a face rather than a brand."

Béres had after-tax profits of HUF 3.3 bln on revenues of HUF 10.6 bln last year, MTI noted.