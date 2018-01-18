B. Braun Medical to invest over HUF 30 bln in Gyöngyös

BBJ

German-owned B. Braun Medical Magyarország will build a HUF 30.7 billion intravenous kit plant at its base in Gyöngyös (NE Hungary), Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó announced on Thursday. The government is awarding the company a HUF 6.1 bln grant to support the investment.

In addition to manufacturing, B. Braun also carries out significant product development activity at the base in Gyöngyös, supported by partnerships with Hungarian universities and local schools, noted Ludwig Georg Braun, supervisory board chairman of the parent B. Braun Melsungen AG, cited by hirado.hu, the online version of the Híradó public broadcast news program.

At a press conference announcing the investment in Budapest, Szijjártó said that economic relations among the Visegrád partners (Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic) and Germany are increasingly determining the continentʼs development, replacing the long-standing German-French axis of cooperation in Europe.

Citing talks with his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel in Berlin last week, the minister stressed that the two agreed the axis of the European economy is shifting towards Central Europe, hirado.hu reported.

B. Braun has invested almost HUF 60 bln in Hungary over the past 25 years and employs close to 1,400 people in the country, including almost 100 development engineers, noted state news wire MTI.

B. Braun Medical Magyarország had revenues of HUF 40 bln last year.