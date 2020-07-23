AutoWallis to become importer of Opel brand in 3 CEE countries

BBJ

Automotive company AutoWallis is set to become the importer of the Opel brand in Croatia, Slovenia, as well as in Bosnia and Herzegovina, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Image by Istvan Balogh/Shutterstock.com

Based on the agreement extending to Croatia, Slovenia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, Wallis Automotive Europe (WAE) will take over the employees involved in the import activities of the countries concerned, and begin the distribution of Opel vehicles after the official merger clearance approval of the respective authorities.

Gábor Ormosy, CEO of AutoWallis, called the agreement a crucial acquisition in the group’s history, making WAE an importer of one of the most significant [French-owned] German vehicle brands.

Opel sold 11,700 vehicles of this brand in 2019 in the three countries concerned.

Regarding the agreement, Andrew Prest, general manager of WAE talked about how delighted they were to be chosen by Opel to represent such a highly recognized and respected brand in these markets.

Opel has strong traditions in the region and its extremely competitive product line-up and progressive design promise an exciting future, he added.

Ormosy emphasized that AutoWallis was committed to facilitating growth in Hungary and in the region as well even in today’s ever-changing and greatly challenging environment, as also shown by the acquisitions of the past few months.

He recalled that this was the fifth significant business development operation of the corporation: they announced the purchase of the largest Hungarian Opel dealership in the beginning of this year, starting the distribution of Jaguar and Land Rover models in Hungary in April, the takeover of the largest Slovenian BMW dealership (upon the successful obtaining of the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities) in June, and acquiring a share in Iniciál Autóház, a significant sales and servicing facility of seven vehicles brands (Dacia, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Renault, Suzuki, and Toyota) in Western Hungary a few weeks ago.