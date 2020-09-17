AutoWallis picked to become Opel’s importer in Hungary as well

Bence Gaál

Following three other countries in the region, Opel has chosen AutoWallis to be the importer of the brand in Hungary as well, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Image by Cineberg/Shutterstock.com

The German vehicle manufacturer Opel has chosen Wallis Automotive Europe (WAE Kft.) following its similar decision in July regarding Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia and Slovenia.

As with the other three countries, the closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval, following which WAE shall overtake all employees involved in the importer activities in all countries concerned.

In 2019, nearly 12,500 Opel cars and vans sold in Hungary. The figure was 11,700 vehicles for the other three aforementioned countries combined.

Gábor Ormosy, CEO of AutoWallis, declared that the importer cooperation with Opel, now covering four countries, to be one of the most significant milestones in the history of the company.

Noting that 24,000 Opels were retailed all together last year in the countries concerned, he predicted that AutoWallis group’s sales tally should already show a substantial increase in 2021. The company, which is the distributor of 15 vehicle brands, is thus one step closer to realizing its strategic objectives, and doubling its revenue by 2029, becoming a major mobility service provider of the CEE region.

Andrew Prest, managing director of WAE added that the agreement with Opel, now covering four countries, demonstrates that the company is a trusted partner for the most prominent global automotive brands. He stressed that the cooperation agreement has been concluded at a point in time when Opel’s model range is its most attractive, environmentally friendly and technologically advanced ever.