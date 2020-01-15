Audi produces nearly 2 mln engines at Győr plant in 2019

MTI – Econews

German carmaker Audi turned out almost 2 million engines and more than 160,000 vehicles at its base in Győr (NW Hungary) last year, Audi Hungaria said on Wednesday, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

Robots at the Audi plant.

Audi Hungaria made 1,968,742 engines at the plant, 14,441 more than in 2018. Among them were 1,370,316 petrol engines, 508,059 diesel engines and 90,367 electric motors.

The number of vehicles that rolled off the line in Győr rose by 64,817 to 164,817. That number included 120,230 Audi Q3 models and 15,300 Audi Q3 Sportback models, as well as 11,791 TT Coupes, 3,208 TT Roadsters, 7,302 A3 Cabriolets, and 6,986 A3 Sedans.

Audi employed more than 12,800 people at the base in Győr at the end of last year.