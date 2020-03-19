Audi Hungaria revenue up 16% in 2019

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian unit of German carmaker Audi had revenue of EUR 8.56 billion in 2019, up 16% from a year earlier, the company told state news wire MTI on Thursday.

Profit fell 19.4% from a year earlier to EUR 355 million.

The company manufactured 1,968,742 engines at its plant in Győr (about 123 km west of Budapest), 14,441 more than in the previous year. The number of cars assembled rose by 64,817 to 164,817.

Audi invested EUR 372 mln at its Győr base last year, EUR 44 mln less than in 2018. Investments have exceeded EUR 11.5 bln since operations started at the base.

Last year, the company started manufacturing its Audi Q3 Sportback, RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportback and its Q3 and Q3 Sportback models with mild-hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV) technology. In engine production, the manufacturing of seven new engine types began in 2019.

Chairman of the board Alfons Dintner said that, considering the state of emergency, "we are temporarily suspending production in phases, in an organized way in most areas. However, our company basically maintains its business.”