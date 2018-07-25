Audi begins serial production of e-engines in Győr

Bence Gaál

Audi Hungaria marked the beginning of the serial production of electric engines at its Győr plant at an official ceremony yesterday attended by company heads and high-profile politicians.

According to a report by official government news portal kormany.hu, chairman of the board of Audi Hungaria Achim Heinfling recalled the humble beginnings of Audi in Hungary.



“The plant in Győr began 25 years ago as a small engine factory with 700 employees producing 2,000 engines-a-day on an area of 60,000 sqm, and today, following over EUR 8 billion of investment, the plant operates on five million square meters, employs over 12,500 people and manufactures, 9,000 engines and 500 vehicles every single day.”

Heinfling noted that the level of development exceeded all initial expectations, and praised the technology and professional expertise accumulated on the spot, which he said would assure the company’s long-term competitiveness in a sustainable manner.

“Not only are our products innovative, but so are our production procedure, and for instance work in our new units occurs in a modular, insular-like system instead of on a traditional production line.”

The event was also attended by Audi AG’s director for production and logistic Peter Kössler, who highlighted that the plant in Győr (121 km west of Budapest) has produced more than 1.1 million cars and 33 million engines since it opened.

He called the Győr plant “an important part of the group”, and said “[…] the ‘heart’ of the fully electric SUVs that will soon begin serial production at the Audi plant in Brussels is also being manufactured in Győr.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, also attended the event, and local MP Róbert Balázs.