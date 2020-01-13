Appeninn acquires Balatonfüred harbor operator

MTI – Econews

Listed property holding company Appeninn said it signed a contract to acquire 76% of Solum-Invest, which operates a big harbor on Lake Balaton, state news wire MTI reports.

Lake Balaton

Appeninn bought the operator of the harbor in Balatonfüred together with the investor Attila Balázs, a shareholder in real estate developer Bayer Construct who at the same time acquired a 24% stake in Solum-Invest.

Appeninn said that planned investments at the harbor would produce "new, high-quality products" on the Balaton tourism market.

Appeninn did not disclose the transaction price.