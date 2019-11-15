AmCham marks 30 years in Hungary with gala in Parliament

BBJ

The American Chamber of Commerce in Hungary (AmCham) celebrated its 30th anniversary last night with a gala in the Parliament building, attended by the Budapest Business Journal.

From left: AmCham chairman Farkas Bársony, AmCham CEO Írisz Lippai-Nagy, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó. (Photo: Lajos Soós/MTI)

AmCham chairman Farkas Bársony described AmCham as a bridge between the Hungarian and U.S. investors and businesses, governments and people.

Recommendations made by AmCham to the government have helped improve the investment climate in Hungary, strengthened the countryʼs competitiveness – the key mission of the chamber –and streamlined taxes regime, he added.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said the government had asked AmCham to share its advice and experience and had used its recommendations to make the local business environment more investor-friendly.

He noted that more than 1,700 U.S.-owned businesses operate in this country employ 105,000 Hungarians.