Airbus Helicopters to establish base in Hungary

MTI – Econews

Airbus Helicopters, the France-based helicopter manufacturing division of Airbus, will establish a plant in Hungary to manufacture parts for helicopters, national news agency MTI reported late Monday, following hard on news earlier in the day of the Ministry of Defenseʼs order for 16 Airbus H225M helicopters.

The plant will be built by 2021 and create several hundred jobs, MTI cited Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó as saying at a press conference Monday.

The minister noted that there are two possible locations for the site of the plant in eastern Hungary. A final decision will be made at the start of 2019, after which the government will finalize an agreement with Airbus on supporting its investment with a government grant.

Airbus Helicopters CEO Bruno Even said that in two yearsʼ time every hundredth helicopter the company makes will have Hungarian-manufactured parts.

Szijjártó said the agreement between the government and the company involves the Hungarian military purchasing 36 helicopters from Airbus and the parties setting up a joint education and training program.