AirBaltic resumes direct flights between Riga and Budapest

Bence Gaál

Starting today, Latvian airline airBaltic resumes direct flights between Riga and Budapest, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Photo by Ingus Kruklitis/Shutterstock.com

The flights will be performed two times a week, serviced by an Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

"We are glad to offer our passengers new traveling opportunities between Riga and Hungary," says Martin Gauss, CEO of airBaltic. "By continuing to monitor the situation and following a variety of additional safety measures we are able to expand airBaltic route map further each week."

With regard to the safety and health of passengers, airBaltic has introduced strong safety measures and the new flight operations follow the recommendations issued by authorities. All passengers on board of airBaltic aircraft are provided with a complimentary basic care kit consisting of a protective face mask and disinfection wipes.