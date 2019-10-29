Affidea set to acquire Medical Service Budapest

MTI – Econews

The local unit of Affidea, a provider of advanced diagnostic imaging, outpatient and cancer care services with a presence in 16 countries in Europe, has plans to buy Medical Service Budapest, which runs private healthcare centers in three shopping malls in the capital, state news wire MTI reported.

Affidea wants to strengthen its position on the complex private healthcare market with the acquisition. It says it can also benefit at group level from Medical Service Budapestʼs experience.

Affidea will integrate with Medical Service Budapest gradually, completing the process in 2021.

Medical Service Budapest works with 75 doctors to provide walk-in care in 30 specialized areas at its healthcare centers in the Mammut, Árkád and Corvin Plaza shopping malls. It has served more than 72,000 patients since launching operations in 2013.

With the acquisition, the number of Affidea healthcare centers in Hungary will rise to 15.