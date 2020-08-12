3 Hungarian companies make Deloitte ʼFast 500ʼ

MTI – Econews

Three Hungarian companies are ranked on consultancy Deloitteʼs fresh "Fast 500" list of the fastest-growing companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, based on turnover rises over four years, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image by Denphumi / Shutterstock.com

Debrecen-based enterprise management and business intelligence systems developer Dyntell Magyarország was 42nd on the list, with revenue climbing by a factor of more than 25 over four years.

Budapest-based Supercharge, which makes mobile applications for companies such as OTP Bank, Santander Bank, and Deutsche Telekom, was 274th in the ranking, with a revenue rise of 485%.

MiniCRM, which develops cloud-based applications for businesses, was in 429th place, as its turnover climbed 226%.