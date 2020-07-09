10,000+ companies in Hungary worth at least HUF 1 bln

Nicholas Pongratz

Currently, more than 10,000 companies are registered in Hungary with annual net sales of more than HUF 1 billion and almost 7,000 of these are of fully-owned by Hungarians, according to business database company Opten Kft., writes origo.hu.

Photo by metamorworks / Shutterstock.com

According to Opten, the number of "billionaire" companies in Hungary has been growing dynamically for years. In 2011 there were only 6,500 such firms in the country, but in a few years their number has increased by more than 50%.

While the number of large foreign-owned companies is stagnant or has barely risen from year to year, the number of domestic-owned companies is growing at an accelerating rate, Opten’s data suggests.

Compared to the 2017 reports, the 2018 data includes more than 1,000 new purely domestic companies with a turnover of more than HUF 1 bln.