10,000+ companies in Hungary worth at least HUF 1 bln

Currently, more than 10,000 companies are registered in Hungary with annual net sales of more than HUF 1 billion and almost 7,000 of these are of fully-owned by Hungarians, according to business database company Opten Kft., writes origo.hu.
According to Opten, the number of "billionaire" companies in Hungary has been growing dynamically for years. In 2011 there were only 6,500 such firms in the country, but in a few years their number has increased by more than 50%.
While the number of large foreign-owned companies is stagnant or has barely risen from year to year, the number of domestic-owned companies is growing at an accelerating rate, Opten’s data suggests.
Compared to the 2017 reports, the 2018 data includes more than 1,000 new purely domestic companies with a turnover of more than HUF 1 bln.