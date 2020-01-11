Warning garbage may pile up in Budapest

Nicholas Pongratz

Imre Mártha, chairman of the supervisory board of Budapest’s Metropolitan Public Area Maintenance Company (FKF Nonprofit Zrt.) has told Infostart that the situation with the garbage collection in Budapest is tense, because FKF has not received the full amount for its services.

According to the head of the FKF, there may be a build-up of garbage in the streets of Budapest if the management of Budapest cannot agree with the government on the fate of the money retained by state-owned National Waste Management Coordinating and Asset Management Company, commonly known as Kukaholding.

Currently, the system works by Kukaholding billing customers instead of the service provider, and forwarding the money received to the garbage shippers.

According to Mártha, the amount usually arrives at the service provider only after a quarter and a half, which is far from ideal because it separates the customer from the service provider and is much more difficult to enumerate and recover, Infostart said.