Travelers Book 850,000 Guest Nights Over Fall School Break
Close to 300,000 travelers have booked 850,000 guest nights at tourism accommodations during the fall school break, between October 27 and November 5, the Hungarian Tourism Agency said on Friday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.
Over 300,000 guest nights have been booked for the last weekend in October, room reservation information from the National Tourism Data Service Centre (NTAK) shows.
Around 60% of bookings were made by domestic guests. In the capital, foreigners account for 70pc of bookings, with Italians and Spaniards making the most room reservations.
More than two-thirds of bookings over the autumn break are at hotels.
ADVERTISEMENT
SUPPORT THE BUDAPEST BUSINESS JOURNAL
Producing journalism that is worthy of the name is a costly business. For 27 years, the publishers, editors and reporters of the Budapest Business Journal have striven to bring you business news that works, information that you can trust, that is factual, accurate and presented without fear or favor.
Newspaper organizations across the globe have struggled to find a business model that allows them to continue to excel, without compromising their ability to perform. Most recently, some have experimented with the idea of involving their most important stakeholders, their readers.
We would like to offer that same opportunity to our readers. We would like to invite you to help us deliver the quality business journalism you require. Hit our Support the BBJ button and you can choose the how much and how often you send us your contributions.