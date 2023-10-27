Travelers Book 850,000 Guest Nights Over Fall School Break

Close to 300,000 travelers have booked 850,000 guest nights at tourism accommodations during the fall school break, between October 27 and November 5, the Hungarian Tourism Agency said on Friday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Over 300,000 guest nights have been booked for the last weekend in October, room reservation information from the National Tourism Data Service Centre (NTAK) shows.

Around 60% of bookings were made by domestic guests. In the capital, foreigners account for 70pc of bookings, with Italians and Spaniards making the most room reservations.

More than two-thirds of bookings over the autumn break are at hotels.