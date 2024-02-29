Number of Tourism Nights Spent in Hungary Rises in January

In January 2024, some 836,000 guests spent 2.1 million tourism nights at tourist accommodation establishments in Hungary, data by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) shows.

The number of tourist arrivals was up by 10%, while that of tourism nights by 11% in total, compared to January 2023. Some 74% of tourism nights were at commercial accommodation establishments, where turnover was 9.6% higher than a year earlier. Private and other accommodation establishments registered 13% more tourism nights than a year earlier.

The number of domestic tourist arrivals increased by 8.2% and that of domestic tourism nights by 8.9% year-on-year. Tourist arrivals numbered 435,000 and the tourism nights spent 1 million at tourist accommodation establishments, within which commercial accommodation establishments registered 345 thousand tourist arrivals and 806 thousand tourism nights. Some 82% of the latter were spent at hotels, where the number of tourism nights was 16% higher than a year earlier. The number of domestic tourism nights spent at private or other accommodation establishments was up by 5.2% compared to January 2023.

The number of nights spent by domestic guests in the Sopron tourist regions increased by 27%, while in the Győr and Pannonhalma region it decreased by 6.6% compared to the previous year. The number of nights spent by domestic guests in tourist accommodation increased by 19% in the Balaton region and by 0.5% in Budapest.

The number of international tourist arrivals and international tourism nights both increased by 12% compared to the same month of the previous year. The 402,000 guests having arrived at tourist accommodation establishments spent 1.1 million tourism nights there, of which commercial accommodation establishments registered 297,000 guests and 783,000 tourism nights, respectively. About 84% of the latter were spent at hotels, where the number of tourism nights was 13% higher than a year earlier. The number of international tourism nights spent at private or other accommodation establishments grew by 20% compared to January 2023.

The number of nights spent by foreign visitors in Debrecen and surroundings increased by 33%, while in the Gyula region it decreased by 30% compared to the previous year. The number of nights spent by foreign visitors in tourist accommodation increased by 15% in Budapest and by 0.8% in the Lake Balaton region.

A total of 17,300 tourist accommodation establishments, within which 2,017 commercial and 15,283 private or other accommodation establishments welcomed guests.

Of commercial accommodation establishments, 867 hotels and 869 boarding houses were open for part or all of January.

The total gross sales revenues of commercial accommodation establishments amounted to HUF 34.8 bln, which was 8.4% higher at current prices than a year earlier.

Széchenyi Recreation Card was used by cardholders to spend HUF 2.1 bln, some 5.9% more at current prices, at commercial accommodation establishments compared to the same month of the previous year.