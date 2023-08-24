Foreign Guests, Athletics Championship Boost August 20 Tourism

Foreign guests, largely attracted by the start of the World Athletics Championship, contributed significantly to the boost in tourism for the celebration of St. Stephen’s Day this past weekend, according to data from the National Tourist Information Center (NTAK).

Nearly 70,000 guests spent 128,000 guest nights in Budapest between August 18-20, exceeding the previous year's guest traffic by 17%. Weekend accommodation in the capital city was full, with occupancy reaching almost 80%, 7 percentage points higher than the previous year.

According to NTAK data, most of the accommodation, some 83% was occupied by foreign guests. The Hungarian Tourism Agency (MTÜ) also attributed this to the start of the World Athletics Championships.

The number of one-day visitors also increased by nearly 30%, so this year more than 1 million people traveled to the capital for at least one day. The event, which also received the highest award of the international event industry, attracted significantly more guests from the countryside (+7%) and from outside the country (+19%) than last year, according to MTÜ.