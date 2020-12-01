Study to be published for rail tunnel between Déli and Nyugati

Nicholas Pongratz

A detailed study of the construction of a railway tunnel under the surface connecting the Déli (Southern) and Nyugati (Western) railway stations has been contracted by the Budapest Development Center (BKF), according to conservative daily Magyar Nemzet.

Illustrative photo only by maradon 333 / Shutterstock.com

Experts need to answer whether the benefits would be proportionate to the certainly enormous costs of construction. An earlier study confirmed that the performance of suburban railways serving the capital can only be doubled if a railway connection under the Danube is built.

In suburban traffic, the number of commuters by rail can be doubled compared to today, but more trains would be needed for service. At present, in the morning rush hour, 42 trains enter the border of Budapest.

There is no chance for improvement without a railway tunnel, said Dávid Vitézy, CEO of the BKF.