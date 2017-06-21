Southern Pest hospital loses workers to IKEA, report says

BBJ

The Number 3 internal medicine department of Jahn Ferenc Hospital has been closed as operations cannot be sustained anymore due to the excessive number of nursing staff quitting their jobs for better wages at the nearby IKEA store, according to Hungarian commercial news channel HírTV.

Based on mass posts on social network Facebook, HírTV reported that a huge number of hospital personnel had left the institution in southern Pest, many claiming to be moving to the new outlet of Swedish furniture retailer IKEA recently opened nearby in search of better wages.

HírTV said the hospital promised over the phone to answer the channel’s questions in writing, but no response had arrived as of the airing of the report. IKEA reportedly told HírTV that it does not provide information about the previous jobs of its employees, the channel added.