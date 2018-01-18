Smokers undeterred by fines at bus and tram stops

BBJ

The law banning smoking at public transport stops seems to have failed to have its desired effect. In five years, less than 500 fines have been imposed for breaking the law, daily Magyar Idők reports.

According to a law passed in 2012, smoking is prohibited at public transport bus and tram stops, in pedestrian underpasses and on train platforms, but this does not seem to drive away smokers, mostly because there are not enough personnel in public administration to enforce it, Magyar Idők reports.

In 2013, there were 3,150 checks carried out, with 43 fines imposed. In 2014, checks were fewer at 2,288, further decreasing in 2015 to 946. Fines decreased accordingly, from 102 in 2014 to just 94 in 2015.

Checks then skyrocketed in 2016 to 8,233, but still with only 140 fines meted out. Last year saw greater efficiency from reduced inspecting activity, as just 754 checks produced 111 fines.

The highest fine imposed was HUF 1.5 million, in 2014.