Skanska helps MOL Bubi bike system expansion

BBJ

The MOL Bubi public bike-sharing system has been expanded with a new docking station and 20 green bikes, with the help of real estate developer Skanska Hungary, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

A MOL Bubi station at Fővám tér in Budapest (photo by Wikimedia)



The docking station, in operation since December 14, is the second station built with the involvement of Skanska, of a total of four stations implemented with the involvement of private investment. The station is located on Tóth Kálmán utca in District 9, at the Mill Park office building developed by Skanska Hungary.

The new docking station was built to provide an additional mode of transport for people working in the area and residents in the neighborhood, the press release says. The Mill Park station can be reached easily, within minutes from the Boráros tér and Müpa-Nemzeti Színház H docking stations.

With the conclusion of the development, the MOL Bubi system now offers 1,546 green bikes at 127 docking stations.

After Nordic Light, Mill Park is the second Skanska-developed office building in Hungary where a new MOL Bubi docking station will offer bikes to the public. Apart from racks for a total of 200 bikes, the station also offers showers and lockers.