Passenger center to be built at Keleti

Nicholas Pongratz

In order to serve passengers more comfortably, a passenger center will be built by the end of next summer at the 136-year-old Keleti (Eastern) Railway Station, which is used by nearly 11 million people annually, MÁV has announced on its website, Világgazdaság (Global Economy) says.

Photo: GTS Productions / Shutterstock.com

The barrier-free passenger center will be implemented below the platform level, with the complete reconstruction of the current domestic cash desks and the 1,542 sqm surrounding area.

In the 200-250 sqm customer space, the railway company will create nine new cash registers and two new customer service jobs, one of which will be a workplace for disabled workers.

In addition to domestic and international ticket sales, there will be an information and customer service office, and a service sales office will be available for passengers to handle group travel needs.

Waiting areas, a children’s corner and a security guard desk will also be located in the passenger center.

Subject to the success of the conditional export procurement procedure launched yesterday, construction may begin at the end of 2020, and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021, the economic daily notes.