Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

New MOL Bubi station near Millenáris Park

 BBJ
 Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 16:00

Hungarian oil and gas company MOL has inaugurated its newest MOL Bubi docking station in Kis Rókus utca, District II, near Millenáris Park, growing the number of the companyʼs bike-sharing stations to 157.

Public transport company BKK director Ivett Varga noted that the company is planning to give MOL Bubi a greater role in the capitalʼs transport system. She added that several related innovations are in progress.

The new station is part of the Millenáris Széllkapu development. The terminal and docks were financed by the investing company, while BKK was responsible for the design, licensing and system integration. The latter company is also tasked with operating the new station.

MOL Bubi users can now enjoy some 2,071 bicycles at MOLʼs stations. Information about the bike-sharing network, registration, and tickets is available here.

 

 

  • Promotion

    Rediscover the power of words

    As a family company, Julius Meinl always wanted to make their costumers feel special. Inspired by the classical coffeehouses and their cultural association with poetry, Julius Meinl encourages coffee lovers to find a moment of poetic inspiration. Since 2015 the brand has taken its mission to the public with its annual "Pay with a Poem" program.

     

Related articles