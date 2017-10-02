Kempinski Budapest wins two 2017 World Travel Awards titles

BBJ

Kempinski Hotel Corvinus Budapest said it was “delighted” to have been voted Hungary’s Leading Hotel by World Travel Awards for the fourth time. The hotel’s Royal Suite Corvinus also won it the title of Hungaryʼs Leading Hotel Suite 2017.

Described as the “Oscars” of the travel and tourism industry by The Wall Street Journal, the World Travel Awards were founded in 1993, and are recognized globally by the travel, tourism and hospitality industry “as the definitive acknowledgement of excellence in product and service”, the Kempinski said in a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

“It is especially touching and, what’s more, symbolic for us to receive this award as Kempinski Corvinus Hotel Budapest celebrates its 25th anniversary this year,” said Stephan Interthal, General Manager.

“It is a great recognition from our partners and guests that we are on the right track to running a fantastic hotel in the heart of Budapest. I am so proud of the achievement of all my colleagues, who deliver excellent service day by day,” Interthal added.

The hotel, located at Erzsébet tér 7-8 in Pest’s District V, has previously won the title of Hungary’s Leading Business Hotel in 2007, 2009 and 2016. It was also named Hungary’s Leading Hotel in 2009, 2010 and 2011. It opened in 1992 and today has 316 rooms and 33 suites.