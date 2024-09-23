“We’re past the hard part, but it’s not over yet. We have lots of work ahead of us,” he added.

He said flood defense investments undertaken in recent years had held up well, adding that more projects were planned in the future, in the north of the capital, with the support of European Union funding.

He praised the citizens of Budapest and the cooperation between the local government and state organizations.

“It appears that in times like these, political disputes can be put aside,” he added. Karácsony said flood restrictions would be lifted “as soon as possible”, but added that “safety comes first”.

The embankment roads may be re-opened in the second half of the week starting on September 23, he explained in response to a question.