Ibis Styles Budapest Airport Hotel opens

BBJ

The ibis Styles Budapest Airport Hotel, located at the capitalʼs Ferenc Liszt International Airport, was officially opened on March 7. Hungaryʼs only hotel with a direct terminal connection to the airport was developed by Wing Zrt. in cooperation with Budapest Airport, the operator of the airport.

The new hotel is operated by the Orbis Hotel Group, the Eastern European strategic partner of world-leading travel and lifestyle group AccorHotels, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The 145-room ibis Styles Budapest Airport Hotel was implemented in the framework of a HUF 3.2 billion investment by Wing Zrt. The hotel has a restaurant, wine bar, summer terrace, a conference room with capacity for 250 people, a private car park and a childrenʼs corner.

"Hungary is an attractive and safe destination, and it has been proven by the 14.9 million overnights that guests coming from abroad spent here last year," said Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó at the opening ceremony. "So far, it was a bottleneck that there was no hotel directly connected to the terminal. It is a great honor for us that AccorHotels, which operates 4,300 hotels worldwide, is our partner in this," he added.

Csaba Palotai, director of the ibis Styles Budapest Airport Hotel, highlighted that guests have been arriving mainly from Western European countries (France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands) and from the United States, although adding that the number of guests from Hungary, Poland and Ukraine is also significant. In addition to the bedrooms, the conference rooms are also proving popular, he said, where various types of events have taken place, including a gala dinner for 80 people.

"Due to the special location of the hotel, breakfast is served from 4 a.m., and hot meals are offered from 6.30 a.m. until 11 p.m. for guests," said Palotai. Due to the location, shorter than average, one day or overnight stays and bookings are typical, while the number of so-called "walk-in" guests, who arrive without booking, is also higher than average, he added.