HUF 9 bln renovation of Nyugati Railway Station to start on Friday

MTI – Econews

Work on the renovation of the main hall of Budapest’s historic Nyugati (Western) Railway Station will start on Friday, state secretary of the Ministry of Innovation and Technology László Mosóczi told reporters on Tuesday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The renovation will cost HUF 9 billion and will be carried out by Magyar Építő, Hungarian state railways MÁV informed MTI.

The main hall will be closed during the renovation scheduled to take seven months.

The historic building was planned by August de Serres and was built by the Eiffel Company. It was opened in 1877.

Nyugati station is the busiest railway station in Hungary with 18 million passengers a year and 480 trains a day, MÁV chairman-CEO Róbert Homolya said, adding that the building has seen no major renovation for the past 40 years.