Hottest dawn on record measured July 11

BBJ

The daily national heat record measured at dawn was broken Tuesday morning, state news wire MTI reported citing the National Meteorological Service (OMSz).

Until now the national record for the highest minimum temperature measured on July 11 was 23 degrees Celsius, first recorded in Pannonhalma in 1968, and again in 2012 at Lágymányos in Budapest.

Monday night proved very hot indeed in areas not affected by showers, with the hottest temperature measured at Pécs-Árpádtető, where thermometers measured 25.1 degrees Celsius at dawn.

Due to the lasting heat, the OMSz issued its highest (red) alert for Tuesday in several counties.