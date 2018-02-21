Gorillaz, Arctic Monkeys join Sziget lineup

BBJ

Sziget Festival, the iconic summer cultural event of the Hungarian capital, has announced new artists confirmed for the week of August 8-15 this year, including Dua Lipa, Gorillaz and Arctic Monkeys.

In a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal, Sziget announced that Dua Lipa and Gorillaz will be headlining its 26th edition of Sziget, alongside Arctic Monkeys, Kendrick Lamar, Kygo and Mumford & Sons.

Taking place the week of August 8-15 in Budapest, the festival will also feature Shawn Mendes, Stormzy, The War on Drugs, Lianne La Havas, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard and many other bands youʼve never heard of.

Playing host to some of the most renowned names in music today across 50 stages, and bringing together over 450,000 people, Sziget has been tipped as the continent’s answer to Glastonbury in the U.K., hopefully minus the mud.

One, three, five and seven-day tickets for Sziget are now on sale. Prices start at €70. More information and tickets are available at szigetfestival.com.