In a statement sent to MTI, the association noted that homestays accounted for over half of tourism accommodation capacity in the capital.

It recommended suspending the issue of short-term rental permits for a year, in 2025, during which time surveys could be conducted and studies made, with the involvement of professional organisations, allowing regulations to be drafted that could serve as a paradigm at the European level.

Regulation should focus on the inner districts of the capital, especially the area designated a World Heritage Site, the association said. Extending the rules nationwide would be unnecessary, it added.

The association also proposed applying the same tax rules to commercial accommodations as to short-term rentals.