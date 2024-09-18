For this special occasion, Szántó and Akács have jointly created a special multi-course menu that combines the gastronomic philosophies of the two restaurants. The menu is based on local ingredients, combining modern and traditional techniques to offer guests a unique culinary experience.

Spago Budapest’s gastronomy series aims to strengthen the Hungarian gastronomic dialogue and cooperation between the sector’s players. The series offers a unique opportunity for chefs from the capital and the countryside to create together, sharing their experiences and inspiration.

István Szántó

Spago Budapest’s gastronomic concept is a fusion of Californian, Mediterranean, and Asian influences. In homage to Hungary’s rich culinary heritage, Spago Budapest’s menu naturally includes traditional Hungarian dishes as well, with a contemporary twist. The emphasis is on fresh, quality ingredients, and Szántó and his culinary team are committed to the highest level of professionalism and attention in the preparation of their dishes.

Szántó believes that close cooperation between Hungarian restaurants is essential for the development of Hungarian gastronomy, bringing not only chefs but also the gastronomy-loving public closer together. This is how the concept of “Four-hands” was born, with Akács as the first guest chef.

A Pajta – The Flagship of Rural Sustainable Gastronomy

The farm-to-table concept Pajta Restaurant is located in the heart of Őriszentpéter in the Őrség region and has become one of the flagships of Hungarian rural cuisine. The restaurant’s head chef, István Akács, places great emphasis on close cooperation with local producers, the use of seasonal ingredients, and a modern interpretation of traditional Hungarian flavors.

Their cuisine places great emphasis on local ingredients and the treasures of the surrounding nature, such as forest mushrooms or game meats, and adds the professional knowledge and technology of modern high-end restaurants. István’s mindset was shaped by stagings in Michelin-starred Scandinavian restaurants, and he gained a wealth of experience in the domestic gastronomic scene before arriving at one of the most progressive restaurants in the Hungarian countryside, Pajta.

István Akács

“I believe that a chef’s trademark is his own story, expressed in flavors on his plate. It will be very exciting to create a joint story between Pajta and Spago,” said Akács.

This event is the first in a multi-part gastronomy series that aims to bring together Spago Budapest with Hungary’s best chefs and restaurants from the countryside to showcase the diversity and richness of Hungarian cuisine.

Reservation and details are available here.