While the view over Budapest from the skybar atop the Hilton Budapest in the Castle District is a highlight, it is just one aspect, the bar team tells the Budapest Business Journal. White Raven aims for an experience beyond the visual, incorporating elements to engage all the senses of guests who visit the bar.

The skybar pays homage to contemporary applied arts and traditional craftsmanship, blending these elements into a cohesive, art-inspired theme. The fall collaboration follows earlier successful partnerships, including an exclusive deal with the Laurent Perrier Champagne House and the creation of the Strelizia cocktail, inspired by Hungarian designer Bori Tóth’s silk scarf.

During the event introducing the collaboration, Fanni Piskor, a wine expert and ambassador for Halimba Crystal, highlighted the deep-rooted tradition of glassmaking in the tiny rural village of Halimba (150 km southwest of Budapest by road in Veszprém County). She emphasized that every piece is handmade, involving around 15 skilled artisans for each glass.

These glasses, crafted from high-quality, lead-free crystal, are not only lightweight but also quite durable. Each glass undergoes rigorous inspection, with five experts checking for any tension before it is approved for sale. Wedded to their craft, some of the employees at Halimba have been with the company for several decades.

The Halimba Crystal glasses featured in this collection echo the enduring charm of traditional craftsmanship and a glassmaking technique that has remained essentially unchanged for more than 2,000 years. Established in 1995, the Halimba manufactory has grown to export its products to more than 20 countries and is now a serious player on the world stage when it comes to artisan glass.

Form and Function

The design of the glasses is not just about aesthetics but also functionality. The stems are intentionally designed to be thin, minimizing unnecessary heat transfer from the hand to the wine. This detail, which might at first look like a purely design decision, allows enthusiasts to enjoy their wine at the desired temperature for longer, enhancing the overall tasting experience.

Under the collaboration, White Raven guests looking for a refreshing white for a warm September night can enjoy the Centurio Fáy-domb Sárgamuskotály 2023 or the Malatinszky Rosé Battonage 2018 if they are looking for a serious rosé with a surprisingly rich color.

Those who prefer hearty reds will also find something to suit their taste: the Sebestyén Görögszó Bikavér 2019 is also part of the collection. For those with a sweet tooth, the Gizella Szamorodni 2019 pairs wonderfully with a cheese platter or white chocolate desserts and is also available.

On the sidelines of the presentation, several vintners shared their concerns about the impact of this year’s drought on the harvest. Some grape varieties had to be harvested in late August, well ahead of the traditional picking season, to prevent the grapes from withering completely.

This early harvest might signal a challenging year ahead for certain white wine varieties. When asked how he planned to cope with this, one vintner wryly remarked, “Well, I am certainly going to take a holiday on the Adriatic coast this September.”

This article was first published in the Budapest Business Journal print issue of September 6, 2024.