NAV Seizes Over 25,000 Liters of Alcohol

Drinks

Image by Shutterstock.com

The tax authorities seized more than 25,000 liters of alcohol of unknown origin in a distillery, the National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV), said in a release on its website this week.

According to the announcement, NAV financial inspectors conducted national distillery inspections from December last year to the end of January this year, during which thousands of liters of alcohol were seized.

The financial investigators produced the owner, and initiated proceedings against him for budget fraud causing significant financial loss, which is punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

