“On the weekend, the Pest side of the embankment will reopen to pedestrians and cyclists, Karácsony said on Facebook.

Margaret Island remains closed to traffic for the time being, he said, explaining that municipal park manager Főkert will be inspecting the trees there because the soil has loosened.

In another post, the mayor said cleanup of the tram tunnel on the Pest bridgehead of Chain Bridge was under way. This will be followed by the structural and power cable inspections in the afternoon and at night, he added.

Last week, Karácsony said that flood defense investments undertaken in recent years had held up well, adding that more projects were planned in the future, in the north of the capital, with the support of European Union funding.