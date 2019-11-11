European Aviation Safety Agency to open office in Budapest

MTI – Econews

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) will open a contact office in Hungary under an agreement signed by Minister of Innovation and Technology László Palkovics and EASA managing director Patrick Ky, state news wire MTI reports.

The new office will enable the Hungarian transport authority to strengthen its supervisory activities on the basis of international know-how, the ministry said in a statement.

The office will open in January 2020 with the involvement of an EASA expert. The agreement is meant to raise the standards of aviation safety in Hungary, it said.

Set up in 2002, EASA has 32 member states. It employs some 800 specialists and operates permanent representative offices in the United States, Canada, China, and Singapore.