Shortlist for Expat CEO of the Year 2024 Unveiled

The official shortlist of nominees for the Budapest Business Journal's Expat CEO of the Year Award 2024 is finally here.

The title of Expat CEO of the Year is given to the business leader who has done the most for the country’s development and international recognition through his or her professionalism and outstanding achievements in the past 12 months.

The winner will be chosen by a professional awards committee.

The BBJ Expat CEO of the Year Gala is one of Hungary’s most prestigious annual events. On that evening, the Expat CEO of the Year Award is presented to a company head recognized as the most successful foreign leader in the past year, chosen from a pool of several hundred expat leaders. Success here means that they contribute at an exceptional level to Hungary’s economic development and set an outstanding example to their employees and also to their peers within the expat community.

The award is now a tradition dating back a decade; it has been granted annually since 2015. The idea to create a prize offering exclusive recognition of the efforts of the most outstanding foreign CEO of the year came from the Budapest Business Journal.

“The BBJ is Hungary’s only English-language economic bi-weekly and has always played an important role in providing information for expat CEOs working and living in Hungary. It was natural that we should decide to found an award to recognize their efforts annually,” explains Balázs Román, the CEO of the Budapest Business Journal.

This year's nominees are:

Raffaella Claudia Bondi

General manager of Roche Hungary

Chresten Bruun

General manager of Lego factory Nyíregyháza and SVP at the Lego Group

Arne Klehn

Multi-property general manager Budapest Marriott Hotel & Marriott Executive Apartments

The Gala will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in the Grand Ballroom of the Corinthia Hotel Budapest from 7 p.m.