The EJN award granted for the 13th time this year recognises European festival and concert venues offering forward-thinking and diverse jazz programmes to audiences, the statement quoted by MTI said.

The jury said “the Budapest Music Center (BMC) is adventurous in its commitment both to domestic and international artists, in a program which is stylistically diverse, and fearless in its allegiance to music as an art form.”

“BMC is a musician’s dream: a renovated 120 years old building converted into a true house of music … we believe their commitment also embodies the freedom of expression as a democratic right, which is inspirational in promoting music beyond borders and beyond the limitations of day-to-day politics,” the statement added.

The jazz club, which opened in 2013, hosted concerts by internationally acclaimed jazz stars such as Dave Liebman, Irène Schweizer, Vincent Courtois, Michel Portal, Louis Sclavis and Keith Tippett.