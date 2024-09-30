Benedek Gyorgyevics, who heads the Liget project company, said that the House of Music Hungary (pictured), one of the elements of the project, was also recognized as “Most Attractive Tourism Destination in Europe”.

With foreign visitor numbers on the rise at the House of Music Hungary, the Museum of Ethnography and the BalloonFly hot air balloon attraction, Liget Budapest is now “on the international tourism map”, he added.

In the long term, the goal is to make the project a “must-see” attraction and a reason for longer stays in the capital, he said.