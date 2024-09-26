According to a press release by Corvinus University, in the publication “50 Best Student Cities in Europe 2024”, published recently, the ranking was determined solely on the basis of real-world experiences and opinions gathered from students on the organization’s website. To determine the cities with the best student experience, the list took into account the proportion of students in the population, academic environment, student-friendliness of the city, cost of living, cultural diversity, nightlife, public transport, amenities and safety, among others.

A spokesperson for The Campus Advisor said these rankings serve as an important resource for students seeking the ideal educational environment and help them better prepare for the next chapter of their lives to find the educational path that best suits their academic and personal needs.

At the top of the list are Czech, German and Irish cities – Prague, Heidelberg and Galway – and Budapest missed the podium by just a hair’s breadth. Another Hungarian city is included in the overall list, Pécs, in 14th place.

“Budapest and the universities operating here are in a living, close relationship, actively influencing each other. Corvinus plays a decisive role in the student experience provided by the city, as it acts as the country’s university flagship of economic and social sciences, as a vibrant and inspiring scientific-educational hub,” said Péter Fehér, Corvinus’ head of International Relations.

“In addition, the domestic and international citizens of Corvinus, similarly to other universities, form an important intellectual consumer stratum, who buy from the diverse intellectual, cultural and gastronomic offer of the capital, generating considerable demand. This interaction is particularly strong in the case of Corvinus operating in the heart of the city, on the banks of the Danube in downtown Pest and on the Budapest-panoramic Buda campus, where the proportion of foreign students and teachers is close to 20%,” he added.