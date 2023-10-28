Andersen Gives Best Tax Advice in Hungary for 3rd Year in Row

As in the previous two years, Andersen Tax LLC is the best-performing Hungarian tax advisor, according to the assessment of the prestigious International Tax Review magazine. In addition to the “Tax Advisor of the Year in Hungary” award, the company has also won the “VAT Advisor of the Year” title for the second time.

Founded in 1989, the International Tax Review is one of the world’s leading tax journals. This year, it awarded prizes to Europe’s best tax advisory service companies for the 19th time. A jury of ITR’s editors and experts ranked the candidates’ performance in several categories based on the volume and complexity of the tasks they had completed during the period, the innovative nature of their implementation and feedback from clients.

It was in this context that Andersen won the award for the best Hungarian tax advisory firm for the third year in a row.

This year, ITR ranked Hungarian tax advisory firms in four categories. In addition to the top “Tax Firm of the Year,” the other fields were transfer pricing, VAT, and tax litigation adviser. Andersen also won the title of Hungary’s “Indirect Tax Firm of the Year” for the second time since 2022, meaning the company scooped two out of the four awards, which is a substantial professional accolade.

Consistently Winning

Károly Radnai, CEO of Andersen Tax Zrt., says the firm has become an “unavoidable” player in the Hungarian tax advisory market. In addition to its business results, that is mainly due to the fact that the company consistently wins prestigious professional awards, year after year.

“In recent years, we have not only shown how to achieve a high standard of service in tax consulting through persistent hard work but also how to maintain this level in the long term. Both are similarly difficult tasks, as our competitors are, in a sense, already benchmarking themselves against us and trying to outdo us,” Radnai says.

Together with the Szabó, Kelemen & Partners Andersen Law Firm, Andersen Tax LLC is a member of Andersen Hungary. The Budapest-based tax consultancy and law firm is currently the fifth most significant player in the Hungarian market after the Big 4 companies. Andersen Hungary has more than 100 employees.

This article was first published in the Budapest Business Journal print issue of October 20, 2023.